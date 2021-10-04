Tom Brady Has Now Beaten Every NFL Team

(Newser) – Tom Brady brought two decades of touchdown passes, victories and championships to New England. He returned Sunday night and reminded his former team what they’re missing. Brady rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over the Patriots on a rainy Sunday night, with Ryan Succop hitting the winning 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter, the AP reports. Brady was 22 of 43 for 269 yards with no touchdowns, but engineered the fourth-quarter drive to beat his former team. Ronald Jones added an 8-yard scoring run for defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay (3-1).

“So many great guys that have been friends for a long time. What a great game,” Brady said. “They got a really good football team. They made us earn it.” Brady broke Drew Brees' NFL career passing yardage record and became the fourth quarterback with victories against all 32 NFL teams, joining Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning. "In crunch time when we needed a field goal, he got us down the field,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said. “He wasn’t going to make any mistakes that cost us the game.”

New England had a chance to win, but Nick Folk's 56-yard field-goal try hit the left upright with with less than a minute to play. The Patriots are 1-3 for the first time since 2001. Bill Belichick is now 8-12 since Brady left New England. “The Bucs won this game," Arians said. "Everyone wanted to make this Brady vs Belichick. I don’t think Bill took a snap." Patriots rookie Mac Jones finished 31 of 40 for 275 yards and two touchdowns. (Much more on the game here, including some cheers and some boos for Brady.)