Bad News for Joe Exotic

(Newser) – There's renewed urgency to Joe Exotic's push to be freed from prison in Florida: The Tiger King star, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, says he's been diagnosed with a "very" aggressive form of prostate cancer. "It is with a sad face that I have to tell you … that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer," Maldonado-Passage writes in a letter provided by attorney John M. Phillips, who says his client has been receiving treatment for a number of issues, per CNN. Maldonado-Passage, who writes that he's still awaiting another test result, notes animal rights activist Carole Baskin, his longtime rival and victim in a murder-for-hire plot, "will have her own party over this," per USA Today.

Maldonado-Passage is awaiting resentencing after his 22-year sentence in the murder-for-hire plot was overturned in July. An appeals court found two separate 2019 convictions should've been grouped together, meaning Joe Exotic is likely to receive a shorter sentence. But the 58-year-old calls instead for compassionate release in his letter, asking for "the world to be my voice to be released." "There is no reason for the US Attorney to drag this out so I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones," he writes, per USA Today. "Say a prayer please." You'll likely be hearing more about Joe Exotic as Tiger King 2 is arriving Nov. 17 on Netflix. (Baskin is suing over her inclusion in it.)