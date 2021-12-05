Encanto Repeats

(Newser) – Leftovers were on the menu for moviegoers in North America this weekend. Encanto, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and House of Gucci repeated in the top three spots, according to studio estimates on Sunday. All three films are playing exclusively in theaters, the AP reports. The weekend after Thanksgiving is usually pretty quiet at the box office, and this year was no exception, considering new offerings like Flee and Benedetta were playing only in limited release. Disney's Encanto, an animated tale with original music from Lin-Manuel Miranda, earned $12.7 million to take the top spot, down 53% from its opening last weekend. Globally, it's earned $116.1 million to date.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife took second place in its third weekend with $10.4 million, pushing it past the $100 million threshold. And Ridley Scott's ripped-from-the-headlines House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, came in third place in its second weekend with $6.8 million from 3,477 locations, bringing its domestic total to $33.6 million. In other notable showings, Warner Bros. brought Dune back to IMAX screens this weekend. The premium screens accounted for over half of its $1.8 million domestic earnings. Neon's animated documentary Flee also opened on four screens, earning $25,033. The film is about a man who fled Afghanistan as a child in the 1980s. Things should pick up next week as Steven Spielberg's take on West Side Story dances into theaters nationwide.