Jeff Goldblum Sashays Down the Prada Runway

(Newser) – Jeff Goldblum infused Milan Fashion Week with some levity on Sunday as he shimmied down the Prada runway in a dark overcoat that cast a dramatic silhouette, the AP reports. The latest menswear collection in the two-year-old collaboration between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons as co-creative directors was at once elemental and celebratory, presenting elevated versions of everyday pieces. “We were thinking about meaningful fashion, pieces that make sense,’’ Prada said in show notes. “Clothes that make people feel important, and that are therefore, in themselves, important, not something to discard.’’ Kyle MacLachlan and Goldblum respectively opened and closed the runway show that featured eight other actors, chosen by the designers to represent “real men, recognized figures,” enhancing reality. Both wore long overcoats.

story continues below

Goldblum's was set off dramatically with furry trim, while MacLachlan's was contrasted with shimmering pants and shirt in light blue. Closing the show, Goldblum emerged hilariously from a purple-lit tunnel, as if surprised to find himself on a runway, then sashayed merrily along. Guests at the Fondazione Prada's exhibition space were seated in well-spaced velvet-covered theater seats. The designers continued their exploration of the uniform, as the world makes on-again, off-again moves back into the office amid the coronavirus pandemic, proposing elegant, lightweight and nearly formless coveralls in silk tech, leather and cotton. “They replace the traditional, historical shirt/tie/bow tie, and give a new energy and reality, a younger attitude also,’’ Simons said. (More on the show here.)