(Newser) – As the world waits anxiously for his next move on Ukraine, Vladimir Putin continues to make demands over the crisis, exacerbated this week by his ordering of Russian troops into eastern Ukraine. Now, comments made about Russia a decade ago by Sen. Mitt Romney, then a presidential contender against incumbent Barack Obama, are being resurfaced, and the general consensus on the matter: Romney was right all along. More on the topic:



Romney's original remarks: Obama had been caught on a hot mic in March 2012 telling then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that Obama would have more "flexibility" on missile defense after the next election, a comment that riled the GOP. In an interview following that remark, Romney said he was "very concerned" about what Obama had said, noting that Russia "is, without question, our No. 1 geopolitical foe," per ABC News.

The apology tour for Romney actually started a few years ago. In 2019, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, a Democrat, offered him a personal mea culpa, per ABC News. "I think that we underestimated what was going on in Russia," she said at the time. Romney's latest take: On Monday, the senator tweeted that "Putin's KGB mentality drives his malevolent obsession for repression and regression: he shamelessly abuses the sovereignty of a democratic nation to foster his foolhardy dream of rebuilding a soviet empire." Romney added: "The response from NATO must be unified and withering."