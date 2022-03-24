4 Members of Family Dead After Fall From Building

(Newser) – Swiss police say three adults and a child have died and a teenager was seriously injured after falling from a seven-story residential building Thursday in the lakeside town of Montreux. Police said the victims were all French citizens and members of the same family. Officers had tried to execute a warrant in connection with the home-schooling of a child shortly before the incident. In a statement, police identified the people killed as a 40-year-old man, his 41-year-old wife, her twin sister, and the couple's 8-year-old daughter. They said the couple's 15-year-old son was seriously injured.

Authorities have opened an investigation “to determine the exact circumstances and reasons for this tragedy,” police said. A regional police spokesperson, Alexandre Bisenz, told the AP that he couldn't immediately confirm Swiss media reports that the five had jumped. However, Bisenz said that was the likely explanation, per the New York Times. Police said two officers had knocked on the door of an apartment and identified themselves. “Unable to make contact with the possible occupants, they left the place,” said the statement. “In the meantime, a witness called the police to report that people had fallen from the balcony of an apartment.” Montreux, a bucolic lakeside city, is best known as a tourist hot spot and in particular for its annual jazz festival.