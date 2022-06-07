Kevin Spacey Gets Bad News From Judge

Anthony Rapp's sexual assault lawsuit against him can move forward, judge rules
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 7, 2022 2:15 AM CDT
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court after testifying in a civil lawsuit, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in New York.   (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(Newser) – A sex-assault civil lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey can proceed in federal court in New York City, a federal judge ruled Monday, per the AP. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said in a written ruling that the allegations that actor Anthony Rapp brought against Spacey established an issue of material fact as to whether Rapp sufficiently alleges that Spacey acted to gratify sexual desire during an encounter at a Manhattan party in 1986 when Rapp was 14. The judge noted that Rapp has alleged that Spacey placed a clothed Rapp on a bed and briefly put his own clothed body partially beside and partially across Rapp's before Rapp “wriggled out,” got up, and left the premises.

In his lawsuit, Rapp seeks compensatory and punitive damages for what he alleges was assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Rapp testified at a deposition that there was no kissing, no undressing, no reaching under clothes and no sexualized statements or innuendo during an encounter that lasted no more than two minutes, the judge said. Spacey denies the allegations. Kaplan did dismiss a common law assault allegation, saying the claim was not included in those revived by a Child Victims Act in New York state that in 2019 temporarily allowed individuals to make claims in instances in which the statute of limitations would normally have barred them.

