'Stunning, Sad News' for the Baltimore Ravens

(Newser) – Tony Siragusa, the charismatic defensive tackle who was part of one of the most celebrated defenses in NFL history with the Baltimore Ravens, died Wednesday. He was 55. Siragusa’s broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed the death, the AP reports. The cause of death was not immediately available. "This is a really sad day," he said. "Tony was way more than my client, he was family. My heart goes out to Tony’s loved ones." Siragusa, known as "Goose," played seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and five with the Ravens. Baltimore’s 2000 team won the Super Bowl behind a stout defense that included Siragusa, Ray Lewis, and Sam Adams.

Siragusa, who came to Baltimore as a free agent in 1997, was popular with fans because of his fun-loving attitude, which also helped him transition quickly to broadcasting after his playing career. "There was no one like Goose—a warrior on the field and a team unifier with a giving, generous heart who helped teammates and the community more than most people know,” said Brian Billick, the coach of that 2000 team. "We would not have won the Super Bowl without him. This is such stunning, sad news." Siragusa was a star football player and wrestler at David Brearley High School in New Jersey. He then played collegiately at Pittsburgh, where he had a reputation for wisecracks well before his NFL career.

"If I wanted to learn a school song, I would’ve gone to Notre Dame or Penn State," he once said. "I want to kill people on the football field. That’s why I came to Pitt." After his playing career, Siragusa worked for Fox's NFL coverage. He also had a role on HBO's The Sopranos and hosted shows on the Discovery Channel and DIY Network.The news of Siragusa's death came on what was already a tragic day for the Ravens. The death of Jaylon Ferguson, a linebacker for Baltimore, at age 26 was announced earlier in the day.