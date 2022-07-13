Our 'Sole Remaining Great Movie Star' Turns 80

(Newser) – Harrison Ford turned 80 on Wednesday, and there was plenty of love for the iconic actor. At the Guardian, Richard Heritage writes that with the likes of Robert De Niro having "dissolved into parody" long ago and others still "too young to qualify," Ford is "our sole remaining great movie star"—adding that "Ford still has it." Heritage writes: "Often when movie stars hit a peak, all the characters they play have a habit of becoming extensions of their own persona. Not Ford, though. He’s Han Solo. He’s Indiana Jones. He’s Richard Kimble, Jack Ryan, Rick Deckard. To call it an incredible career would be a gross understatement."

Heritage adds that it seems "weird" for Ford to be turning 80 because in some ways, Ford has seemed like an octogenarian for decades. On screen, he can still play tough guys with the "sort of taciturn, lived-in charisma that most other actors can only dream of achieving," Heritage writes, while in interviews, he "has embraced the role of grizzled elder statesman like no other." Click for the full piece. Elsewhere:

