Hasbro Can Turn You Into an Action Figure

(Newser) – After advances in 3D printing in digital scannings, Hasbro can now make you into an action figure. The company has partnered with 3D printing company Formlabs to create its Selfie Series of customizable action figures, Yahoo reports. Hasbro says that after people scan their faces using its app, they can be turned into six-inch action figures of "classic to current characters seen across popular films, television series and comics."

Hasbro says that for now, the designs will include costumes based on GI Joe, Ghostbusters, Power Rangers, and Marvel characters, as well as those inspired by Star Wars characters, Gizmodo reports. Hasbro says the figures will cost $60 and the first ones will be shipped out later this year. The company says "a select number of fans" at San Diego Comic-Con next week will be the first to create action figures based on themselves. (Read more Hasbro stories.)