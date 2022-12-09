See the Kick That Knocks Out Mighty Brazil

Brazil always seems to be a favorite to win the World Cup, but it won't be happening in 2022. Croatia defeated the powerhouse in penalty kicks on Friday, reports CBS Sports. (You can see the deciding kick via Fox Sports.) The match had finished 1-1 after both teams scored in extra time. Of note there: Brazilian great Neymar scored with what the New York Times calls a "magnificent individual effort," tying him with Pele as Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. Croatia then tied the game about 10 minutes later. In the ensuing shootout, Croatian goalie Dominik Livakovic made one save, and Brazil's Marquinhos later hit the post, giving Croatia a 4-2 advantage in the round, per the AP. They advance to play either Argentina or the Netherlands. (Read more World Cup stories.)