If there were any hopes that Netflix's Harry & Meghan would somehow reconcile Prince Harry and Prince William, those hopes were further dashed Thursday with the release of the final three installments of the six-episode series. Per CNBC, the fifth episode delves into what's described as an "urgent meeting of senior royals" in January 2020 to hash out a "new role" for Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. It was a meeting that didn't go well, according to Harry, who says he arrived with five options to present, running the gamut from "all in" to "all out."

He said he'd hoped to convince his family members to go with option three: letting him and the Duchess of Sussex do a "half in, half out" arrangement, where they'd continue to support his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, but also have their own, separate jobs. "It became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate," Harry says in the episode, per CNN. "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren't true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in." He goes on to stick up for the late matriarch, noting that Elizabeth's "ultimate mission and goal, responsibility, is the institution ... she's going to go on the advice that she's given."

In the final three episodes, Harry and Meghan also get more into how increasingly miserable Meghan became as she realized she wasn't fitting into the family structure. "I just did everything I could to make them proud, and to really be a part of the family," Meghan says. "And then the bubble burst. I realized that I wasn't just being thrown to the wolves—I was being fed to the wolves." There's now also another bone of contention between the warring royal factions: Although a disclaimer appears before the first episode that says the UK royals "declined to comment on the content within this series," a "senior royal source" tells NBC News that no one in the royal family was approached for their comment on the program.

It's a development that Harry may find ironic, as he says he was blindsided when a supposedly joint statement from himself and William was put out at one point to put a stop to rumors that William was bullying him and Meghan. "I couldn't believe it. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that," Harry says in the documentary, which has become the streaming platform's biggest documentary debut ever, per The Hollywood Reporter. One other line getting notice: Harry's assertion that "I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did. I watched the whole thing. Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don’t." The paper had in February 2019 printed a letter sent from Meghan to her estranged father, spurring Meghan to take legal action. (Read more Prince Harry stories.)