Rapper Theophilus London Hasn't Been Seen in Months

A 35-year-old Los Angeles rapper and singer hasn't been seen or heard from in months, and his family is now asking for the public's assistance. Theophilus London's relatives say they've been trying to find him for weeks, and filed a police report earlier this week. London was last seen in the Skid Row area of LA on Oct. 15, NBC News reports. After that, "family members lost complete contact with him," the Los Angeles Police Department says in a statement. London, who had been a "prolific" Instagram user, hasn't posted on the social network since July, the AP reports. That's also the last time anyone reported speaking to London, the family says in a statement issued through Secretly, a music label London has worked with.

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son," his father says in the statement. "We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son." London's family traveled to LA to report the rapper missing. London was born in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in New York; he's released three studio albums and was a featured artist on a Young Franco song just released in September. He's also collaborated with artists including Raekwon, Azealia Banks, and frequently with the artist formerly known as Kanye West. He was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 for best rap performance for his featured spot on West's "All Day."