KC Player's Advice to Mayor: Be Quiet, 'Jabroni'

Cincinnati's mayor engaged in some trash talk ahead of the Cincinnati-Kansas City AFC championship Sunday night. After the game—won by Kansas City—a Chiefs star gave it right back to him. "Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," tight end Travis Kelce said on CBS. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!" (Watch it here.) As USA Today explains, the message was for Mayor Aftab Pureval, who put out a video last week boasting about Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow's 3-0 record against KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father," Pureval said. That record is now 3-1, of course. So what's a "jabroni?" A "foolish or contemptible person," according to Dictionary.com. And it was none other than the Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson who popularized the word during his days as a wrestler with the WWE, notes the Cincinnati Enquirer. (The Chiefs will play the Eagles in the Super Bowl.)