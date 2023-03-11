Fans Binge Before Oscars

A film buff from Oklahoma City, Elyssa Mann has scant time to waste, needing to cross just four more movies off her Oscars list before Sunday's Academy Awards broadcast: two animated films, one for cinematography, and another for costume design. Still, she tweeted, "this somehow feels insurmountable." In the San Francisco Bay Area, Steve Tornello has just one left—the latest Avatar—before he can fairly judge all 10 of the best picture nominees, the AP reports. In the perfect multiverse, time would bend to allow fans to watch anything anywhere, all at once. But in the real world, time keeps ticking, and that makes things difficult for diehard film enthusiasts hoping to fill every bracket in their personal Oscars scoresheets. And Sunday's time change will mean an hour less to binge.

"I am a person who thrives under pressure, like I need the deadline," Mann said. She planned to watch two or three Saturday and the rest Sunday before the ceremony. Since New Year's, she's watched nearly 30 of the nominated films, escalating her project when the nominations were announced in late January. She acknowledged there isn't enough time to view nominees in a handful of categories, including documentaries. Mann said she should've started sooner: It would take days without sleep to watch every one of the more than 50 movies that received at least one nomination in any of the roughly two dozen categories being awarded. Academy voters are supposed to watch every film, per the AP. But even for the pros, that apparently doesn't happen.

Tornello, a fledgling screenwriter, mostly has watched the films through a streaming service. But he wants to leave the house to see the Avatar: The Way of Water. "That's a movie I know I need to see in the theater to get the full experience," he said. Like Mann, James Bramble has already seen all of the best picture candidates. "So I've seen every picture nominated for best international film, best documentary, best animated and before Sunday night, I will finish," he said. Every year, there are nominated films that he thinks were a waste of his time. Not this year, the Salt Lake City lawyer said. "I really liked, so far, everything that I’ve seen," Bramble said. "Yeah, it's a good year."