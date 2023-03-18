Sharon Stone: I Lost Half My Money to 'This Banking Thing'

Even the rich and famous aren't necessarily immune to major fails in the banking industry. Sharon Stone put herself forward as an example of that on Thursday, when she spoke at a star-studded California cancer awareness event and made a shocking claim about her finances. Per Yahoo Entertainment, the 65-year-old Basic Instinct actor was the recipient of the Courage Award at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's "An Unforgettable Evening" in Beverly Hills, and after talking up the organization's work supporting cancer research, Stone made an emotional plea for the big names in the audience, including Rebel Wilson, Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna, and Lori Loughlin, to donate to the charity.

"I know that that thing that you have to get on and figure out and text the money is difficult," she said, in what The Hollywood Reporter notes was a "passionate showing reminiscent of her decades of activism in raising money for HIV/AIDS and other causes." Stone continued: "I'm a technical idiot, but I can write a f---ing check. And right now, that's courage, too, [because] I know what's happening. I just lost half my money to this banking thing, and that doesn't mean that I'm not here." Yahoo and THR note that it's not clear what "banking thing" Stone was referring to, though her speech comes on the tails of Silicon Valley Bank and other financial institutions collapsing in recent days. (Read more Sharon Stone stories.)