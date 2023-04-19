Coroner: Aaron Carter Accidentally Drowned in Tub

Singer had taken sedatives, used inhalant, report says
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 18, 2023 7:57 PM CDT
Coroner Says Aaron Carter Drowned in Bathtub
Singer Aaron Carter is seen at Fashion' s Night Out - Hollywood Unzipped Party on Thursday Sept. 6, 2012, in New York.   (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP Images, File)

Singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he'd taken and gas used in spray cleaners he had inhaled, a coroner's report said Tuesday. Carter, the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, was found submerged and dead at age 34 in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 5, the autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said.

The sedative alprazolam, often sold under the brand name Xanax, was found in his system, as was the compressed gas difluoroethane, which the report says is "a gas commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners," which "can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled." The two substances made him incapacitated in the tub, and caused the drowning, the report said. The autopsy was performed the day after Carter's death, but the results were withheld for toxicology tests, which often take months, the AP reports.

(Read more Aaron Carter stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X