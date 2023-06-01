27 Years After His Death, a Star Gets His Star

The 2,758th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will go to Tupac Shakur. The late rapper, who died of injuries suffered in a drive-by shooting in 1996 at the age of 25, will be honored with a posthumous star during a ceremony set for Wednesday, People reports. The New York-born rapper who rose to icon-level status on the West Coast was initially due to receive the honor in 2014, though a ceremony date was never set, per the Los Angeles Times. In a statement, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez describes Shakur as "a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary" who "has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come." She adds that Shakur's star will likely become one of the most visited.

Shakur's sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, will accept the star on her brother's behalf in a ceremony led by Los Angeles radio presenter Big Boy, with Allen Hughes, director of the Dear Mama FX documentary series about Shakur and his mother Afeni Shakur Davis, among the guest speakers. In another example of the rapper's enduring legacy, a street on which Shakur lived in in Oakland, California, in the 1990s is to be renamed after him. The city—which recognizes the rapper's birthday, June 16, as Tupac Shakur Day—announced last month that the section of MacArthur Boulevard between Grand Avenue and Van Buren Avenue will become Tupac Shakur Way, per People. (Carrie Fisher also received a posthumous star on the Walk of Fame this year.)