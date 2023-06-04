In New Court Papers, Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie 'Vindictive'

Four years after their divorce became final, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue to battle in court. The latest volley comes from Pitt in court papers in which he labels his ex as "vindictive," reports Page Six. The slam is related to Pitt's ongoing lawsuit over a French winery they once jointly owned. Pitt claims that Jolie reneged on a promise that neither would sell their stake in the $30 million property without the other's approval. But in 2021, Pitt says he learned through a news release that Jolie had sold her half to a man Pitt's legal team calls a Russian oligarch, per CBS News.

The documents allege that Jolie opted to sell to Yuri Shefler instead of Pitt out of spite related to the couple's nasty custody dispute. “Her decision to terminate negotiations with Pitt was intentional and pretextual,” reads the filing in LA Superior Court. “As will be demonstrated at trial, Jolie’s actions were unlawful, severely and intentionally damaging Pitt and unjustly enriching herself.” Pitt alleges that Jolie sold to Shefler knowing that his ties to Vladimir Putin would likely harm the business. The couple bought Chateau Miraval, which includes a home with the winery, after marrying there in 2014, per People. (Read more Brad Pitt stories.)