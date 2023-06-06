Showtime Drops Louis CK Documentary

Showtime has dropped plans for a documentary on Louis CK's downfall and comeback, reports the Los Angeles Times. The project was announced by Paramount Global exec David Nevins last summer but he stepped down amid restructuring months later, Variety reports. When he announced the documentary, Nevins said there had been "a bit of backlash against #MeToo, who has to go away and who’s allowed to come back." He said Louis CK's situation was "slightly different" to that of Harvey Weinstein, describing him as "a great, great comedian who has come back in his own way."

Louis CK's career took a big hit in 2017 after five woman accused him of sexual misconduct in allegations that he admitted were true, but he returned with new material in 2018 and won a Grammy last year, prompting some people to quip "so much for cancel culture." Nevins said last year that the documentary would take a wider look at #MeToo and would involve the New York Times journalists who uncovered the Louis CK allegations. It's not clear whether the project, which was to have been directed by Blackpink: Light Up the Sky director Caroline Suh, will find a new home elsewhere, Variety reports. (Read more Louis CK stories.)