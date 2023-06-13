US / Donald Trump For Trump on Tuesday: Fingerprints, No Mugshot Former president will arrive at Miami courthouse around 3pm By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jun 13, 2023 12:21 PM CDT Copied Supporters of former President Trump rally outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Courthouse Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) View 5 more images It's arraignment day in Miami, with former President Trump making a court appearance Tuesday afternoon in regard to the alleged mishandling of classified documents. The AP and others are tracking developments: No mugshot: Trump will be digitally fingerprinted and have his birthdate and Social Security number taken as part of the booking process at the federal courthouse in Miami, a spokesman for the US Marshals Service says. The spokesman said the former president will forgo a mugshot because enough photos of him already exist in the system. A plea: Trump is expected to plead not guilty, and the public may not get a glimpse of him. He is expected to enter and exit through an underground garage, per the New York Times. Pro-Trump: In an Orlando Walmart parking lot, about four dozen Trump supporters dressed in red, white, and blue clothing boarded two buses for the four-hour trip to Miami Tuesday morning to show their support outside the courthouse. Some wore T-shirts that read “Donald Trump Did Nothing Wrong” and hats stenciled with “Because America Can Never Be Too Great.” As of late Tuesday morning, journalists outnumbered Trump supporters at the courthouse. Anti-Trump: Jack Kaplan said he drove two hours from Fort Pierce, Florida, to counter Trump supporters at the courthouse. Toting a copy of the indictment affixed to a clipboard and a sign reading “Trump is Toast,” the 68-year-old retired car dealer said he’ll celebrate with a $1,400 bottle of Mouton Rothschild red wine if the former president goes to prison. (The "toast" sign is a reference to former Attorney General Bill Barr's assessment.) View 5 more images