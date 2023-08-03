Gunman Shot After Fatally Wounding K9

San Diego police shot and killed a gunman on a community college campus Wednesday after he fatally wounded a police dog, authorities said. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital after the confrontation at San Diego Mesa College, police said. His name wasn't immediately released. Police were investigating a report that the driver of a white Tesla had shot at another driver at around 1:30am, sheriff's homicide Lt. Joseph Jarjura said. "We are still trying to figure it out, but we believe that it started on the roadways. One vehicle, possibly trying to pass the other vehicle or some type of incident," Jarjura said. The gunman then followed the other motorist into a residential neighborhood, Jarjura said.