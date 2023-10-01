This Is the Best City for Women in America

Women make up just over half of the US population, and there are several factors they may want to take into consideration before finding a place to settle down, including safety, job opportunities, and access to resources geared toward women's health care. WalletHub looked at more than 180 of the nation's largest cities, using 15 metrics in two key categories: women's economic and social well-being, which covers everything from job security, median earnings, and unemployment rates to the share of women living in poverty; and women's health care and safety, which looks at life expectancy, quality of women's hospitals, abortion policies, and sexual assault prevalence, among other factors. Here, the top and bottom 10 US cities on WalletHub's radar:
Best cities
Worst cities
- Columbia, Maryland
- South Burlington, Vermont
- Irvine, California
- Fremont, California
- Santa Clarita, California
- Seattle
- Gilbert, Arizona
- Overland Park, Kansas
- Yonkers, New York
- Pearl City, Hawaii
- New Orleans
- Mobile, Alabama
- Laredo, Texas
- Charleston, West Virginia
- Augusta, Georgia
- Shreveport, Louisiana
- Huntington, West Virginia
- Brownsville, Texas
- Gulfport, Mississippi
- Jackson, Mississippi
