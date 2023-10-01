US /
women

This Is the Best City for Women in America

Columbia, Maryland, tops WalletHub's list; Jackson, Mississippi, comes in last
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 1, 2023 12:35 PM CDT
Here Are the Best, Worst US Cities for Women
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Dan Dalton)

Women make up just over half of the US population, and there are several factors they may want to take into consideration before finding a place to settle down, including safety, job opportunities, and access to resources geared toward women's health care. WalletHub looked at more than 180 of the nation's largest cities, using 15 metrics in two key categories: women's economic and social well-being, which covers everything from job security, median earnings, and unemployment rates to the share of women living in poverty; and women's health care and safety, which looks at life expectancy, quality of women's hospitals, abortion policies, and sexual assault prevalence, among other factors. Here, the top and bottom 10 US cities on WalletHub's radar:

Best cities

  1. Columbia, Maryland
  2. South Burlington, Vermont
  3. Irvine, California
  4. Fremont, California
  5. Santa Clarita, California
  6. Seattle
  7. Gilbert, Arizona
  8. Overland Park, Kansas
  9. Yonkers, New York
  10. Pearl City, Hawaii

Worst cities
  1. New Orleans
  2. Mobile, Alabama
  3. Laredo, Texas
  4. Charleston, West Virginia
  5. Augusta, Georgia
  6. Shreveport, Louisiana
  7. Huntington, West Virginia
  8. Brownsville, Texas
  9. Gulfport, Mississippi
  10. Jackson, Mississippi

See how other cities fared here. (Or a similar breakdown for women by US state.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X