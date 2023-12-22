Sports / best of 2023 18 Sports Stories That Scored Including the story of a Wisconsin teen who may be redefining speed skating By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Dec 22, 2023 10:54 AM CST Updated Dec 27, 2023 9:17 AM CST Copied It was a banner year for Mikaela Shiffrin. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) Awesome wins, feel-good moments, major achievements, and one story of a particularly hellish ultramarathon. On the sports front, 2023 had it all. Here, the 18 most-read sports stories of the year: He Gave Up Chance to Make World Series History for a Friend After Damar Hamlin Collapsed, This Employee May Have Saved His Life Wisconsin Teen May Be Redefining Speedskating This Was the Craziest Play of the NFL Weekend Hero Ex-NFL Star Is 'on the Road to Recovery' 'While You Pray for Damar Say One for Tee Higgins, Too' Expect Hallucinations During This Hellish Ultra-Marathon Former No. 1, Who Retired at 25, Finds Life After Tennis Crazy Win Was Third-Biggest Comeback Ever in Playoffs A 'Gift' Was Entangled in Chris Evert's Grief The Masters Makes Comical Invitation Gaffe This 18-Year-Old Notches a Soccer Milestone Gronkowski Will Try to Kick Field Goal in Live Super Bowl Ad Quirky ESPN Ad Campaign Is Back MLB Teams Sign a Bunch of Players' Family Members Title Game Was Biggest Blowout in Bowl History For American Mikaela Shiffrin, a Milestone Skiing Victory Freediver Shatters Another Frigid Record (Read more sports stories here.) Report an error