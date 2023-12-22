18 Sports Stories That Scored

Including the story of a Wisconsin teen who may be redefining speed skating
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 22, 2023 10:54 AM CST
Updated Dec 27, 2023 9:17 AM CST
18 Sports Stories That Scored
It was a banner year for Mikaela Shiffrin.   (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X