A's Ballpark Renderings Might Look Familiar

The Oakland Athletics and their design teams released renderings Tuesday of the club's planned $1.5 billion stadium in Las Vegas that show five overlapping layers with a similar look to the famous Sydney Opera House, per the AP . The A's hope to move into that 33,000-seat domed stadium in 2028, depending mostly on the construction timeline. A glass window beyond the outfield provides an outdoor feel with views of the Las Vegas Strip. Also included is an 18,000-square-foot video board, which would be the largest in Major League Baseball. Bjarke Ingels Group and HNTB are the architectural firms in charge of the design.

"The collaboration between BIG's creativity and HNTB's technical expertise allows for a truly innovative and bold design while ensuring an unmatched fan experience," A's owner John Fisher said in a statement. The stadium would be built on nine acres of the 35-acre site owned by Bally's on the corner of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. The Tropicana resort that currently sits at that location will be demolished to make room for the stadium and a hotel. The $1.5 billion price tag includes $380 million in taxpayer money approved by the Nevada Legislature. "The A's have created a remarkable design that adds to the rich fabric of must-see attractions in Las Vegas," Bally's Chairman Soo Kim said in a statement. "This is a once-in-a-generation project."

This would be the smallest stadium in MLB, though the Tampa Bay Rays have announced plans to play in a 30,000-seat stadium to be constructed near its current Tropicana Field. MLB owners unanimously approved in November the A's application to relocate, but there remain many questions before they move. The A's will stay in Oakland at least through this season, but no announcements have been made about their home games beyond this year. They met recently with the city to discuss the possibility of an agreement to play there beyond 2024. Playing across the San Francisco Bay in the Giants home is another possibility, as is a temporary move to Salt Lake City or Sacramento, California. (More Oakland Athletics stories.)