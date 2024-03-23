Shutdown Averted in Late- Night Senate Wrangling

Bipartisan deal didn't come without some conservative pushback
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 23, 2024 6:30 AM CDT
Senate OKs $1.2T Spending Bill, Avoiding Shutdown
Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus gather at a news conference to denounce the spending package being voted on for the current budget year, at the Capitol in Washington on Friday.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Senate passed a $1.2 trillion package of spending bills in the early morning hours Saturday, a long overdue action nearly six months into the budget year that will push any threats of a government shutdown to the fall. The bill now goes to President Biden to be signed into law. The vote was 74-24, per the AP.

  • 11th-hour save: It came after funding had expired for the agencies at midnight, but the White House sent out a notice shortly after the deadline announcing the Office of Management and Budget had ceased shutdown preparations because there was a high degree of confidence that Congress would pass the legislation and the president would sign it on Saturday.

  • Details: While Congress has already approved money for Veterans Affairs, Interior, Agriculture and other agencies, the bill approved this week is much larger, providing funding for the Defense, Homeland Security, and State departments, as well as other aspects of general government. The House passed the bill Friday morning by a vote of 286-134, narrowly gaining the two-thirds majority needed for approval. More than 70% of the money would go to defense.
  • Tensions: Prospects for a short-term government shutdown had appeared to grow Friday evening after Republicans and Democrats battled over proposed amendments to the bill. Any successful amendments to the bill would have sent the legislation back to the House, which had already left town for a two-week recess.
  • Breakthrough: Shortly before midnight, however, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced, "It's been a very long and difficult day, but we have just reached an agreement to complete the job of funding the government." He added, "It is good for the country that we have reached this bipartisan deal. It wasn't easy, but tonight our persistence has been worth it."
  • GOP strife: The vote breakdown showed 101 Republicans voting for the bill and 112 voting against it. Meanwhile, 185 Democrats voted for the bill and 22 against. The vote tally in the House reflected anger among Republicans over the content of the package and the speed with which it was brought to a vote. In a sign of conservative frustration, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., initiated an effort to oust Johnson as the House began the vote, but she held off on further action until the House returns in two weeks.
More here. (More spending bill stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X