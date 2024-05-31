First-of-Its-Kind Vermont Law Targets Oil Companies

Vermont has become the first state to enact a law requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a share of the damage caused by climate change. Last year, the state suffered catastrophic summer flooding and damage from other extreme weather. Maryland, Massachusetts, and New York are considering similar measures.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott allowed the bill to become law without his signature late Thursday, the AP reports. He wrote in his message to lawmakers that "taking on 'Big Oil' should not be taken lightly" and that he is concerned about the costs and outcomes. He said he worries that if the state fails in this legal challenge, "it will set precedent and hamper other states' ability to recover damages."