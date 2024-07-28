Free to First 25K Arrivals: Distant Taylor Swift Seats

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans in Germany have had free seats to two of her concerts, taking over a grassy hill near the concert venue. The Swifties packed the Olympic Hill, or Olympiaberg, one of the highest elevations in Munich for the second straight day Sunday. That gave them a high perch for watching the singer's sold-out concert in nearby Olympic Stadium, the AP reports. Police estimated that 25,000 people gathered on the hill on Saturday, according to the dpa news agency, in 88-degree heat after claiming spots hours before showtime.

On Sunday, fans returned, again packing the grassy hill with so many people that from a distance the scene looked like an anthill. Rather than discourage the free viewings, the concert organizer handed out water and emergency blankets to those waiting to protect themselves from the sun, dpa reported. The grassy overlook provides a direct, though distant, view of the stadium, per USA Today. "We are all happy and sound is amazing!" a fan posted on X. Sunday's concert is Swift's last in Germany as part of her Eras tour. She heads next to the Polish capital, Warsaw, for three concerts this week, Thursday through Saturday.