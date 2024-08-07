Unhappy With Films About Her, Liza Minnelli Will Tell Her Own Story

Liza Minnelli is a legend, one of just 25 performers to have achieved EGOT status—winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony—but until recently, she'd never planned to tell her own life story, the Guardian reports. Now that's changing. In a statement shared with People, Minnelli says she's writing a memoir to be released in 2026, because previous depictions of her life have missed the mark. "Since I was old enough to put pencil to paper, people asked me to write books about my career," Minnelli says in the statement. "Absolutely not! 'Tell it when I'm gone!' was my philosophy." However, since then, "people who didn't know my family, and don't really know me" have made their own attempts to tell Minnelli's story, she says.
The 78-year-old daughter of Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli specifically cites "a film with twisted half-truths" and "a recent miniseries that just didn't get it right." "Finally, I was mad as hell!" she says. "Over dinner one night, I decided, it's my own d--- story … I'm gonna share it with you because of all the love you've given me." Her longtime friend and collaborator Michael Feinstein is assisting, and the book is being written in collaboration with Pulitzer Prize winner Heidi Evans and Los Angeles Times alum Josh Getlin. See the full details at People.