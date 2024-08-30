ABBA Joins List of Bands Objecting to Trump Playlist

Agnetha, Benny, Bjorn, and Anni-Frid aren't happy with their songs being used
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 29, 2024 7:15 PM CDT
ABBA Joins List of Bands Objecting to Trump Playlist
Swedish pop group ABBA celebrate winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest on stage at the Brighton Dome in England with their song "Waterloo."   (AP Photo/Robert Dear, File)

The list of musical groups objecting to the Trump campaign's use of their songs has a notable new entry: ABBA. The Swedish group has demanded that the former president stop using their songs and videos at campaign events, reports the BBC. Songs including "Money, Money, Money," "Dancing Queen," and "The Winner Takes It All" have been trotted out without permission, the group says, per the Guardian.

The Trump campaign went particularly heavy with ABBA at a July 27 rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota, which makes sense politically because, as Rolling Stone notes, Minnesota just happens to have the largest Swedish population of any state. Other artists that have raised a stink about Trump's use of their music recently include Celine Dion and the Foo Fighters, as well as the estates of Isaac Hayes and Sinead O'Connor. (More ABBA stories.)

