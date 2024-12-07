Years After 'Outrageous' Stings, County Wants Records Cleared

A Florida prosecutor wants to vacate as many as 2,600 convictions of people who bought crack cocaine manufactured by the Broward County Sheriff's Office for sting operations between 1988 and 1990. The state Supreme Court ruled in 1993 that people couldn't be charged in cases in which the sheriff's office made the crack cocaine and undercover deputies then sold it to buyers who were arrested and charged. Broward County State Attorney Harold F. Pryor said that while his office was reviewing old records, prosecutors realized that many people may still have criminal charges or convictions on their records because of the sting operation, the AP reports. "It is never too late to do the right thing," Pryor said Friday in a statement.

It's just one example of how the crack cocaine epidemic of the 1980s and early '90s led to harsh police practices and heavy criminal penalties. Some people may have been convicted of serious felonies because they bought drugs within 1,000 feet of a school. Conviction under that law required at the time that defendants be sentenced to at least three years in prison. "They were arresting people not for selling, but for purchasing," Ed Hoeg, a defense lawyer, told the Sun Sentinel of Fort Lauderdale. At the time, Hoeg was a public defender who represented Leon Williams, whose appeal led to the state Supreme Court outlawing the practice.

"They had detention deputies posing as dealers," Hoeg said. "They would sell it, and these poor people who were addicts were buying it. And they were selling it within 1,000 feet of schools so the penalties would be greater." The sheriff's office said at the time that it made crack because it didn't have enough seized drugs to use in its sting operations and because it didn't have to later test the cocaine content of crack made by its chemist, per the AP. "We find that the law enforcement's conduct here was so outrageous as to violate Florida's due process clause," the state Supreme Court wrote in the decision. Pryor said he notified Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony supports asking that judges vacate the convictions.