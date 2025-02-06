Adrien Brody: Makeup Artist Tried to Remove My Nose

Adrien Brody says a makeup artist tried to remove his distinctive nose whlle he was making The Brutalist. Brody ages 30 years in the movie, so some prosthetics were necessary, the Hollywood Reporter notes. "And so I had a new team of people who I'd never met, and they were removing this apparatus all over me," Brody said on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon earlier this week. "This woman was busily working away with a solvent on my nose." He told Fallon: "She's just working away. And I said, 'Are you trying to remove that?' And she said, 'Yes.' And I said, 'That doesn't come off."

Brody said the makeup artist apologized and told him, "This is going in my diary." Brody's nose was accidentally broken in a fight scene in 1999's Summer of Sam, and he has broken it on two other occasions, the New York Post. He plays a Holocaust survivor from Hungary in The Brutalist, and the movie makes "frequent reference to his distinctive feature, with the suggestion that it was broken as a consequence of ill-treatment by the Nazis," the Guardian reports.

Brody also played a Holocaust survivor in 2002's The Pianist. The role won him the Oscar for best actor, making the then-29-year-old the youngest-ever winner of the award. Brody, now 51, is considered a leading contender to win best actor again this year. "I've had a wonderful career but there's been plenty of peaks and valleys, and I think right now—I was very aware of how remarkable those circumstances were then," he said of his previous win, per People. "I'm more aware now, and how special and rare this moment is, so I have a tremendous amount of appreciation. I'm so grateful for the recognition." (More Adrien Brody stories.)