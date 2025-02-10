Jets to Aaron Rodgers: We're 'Moving On'

Aaron Rodgers is still contemplating whether to continue his playing career. If he does, it appears it won't be with the New York Jets, reports the AP . The team has told the 41-year-old quarterback it is "moving on from him," Fox Sports reported Sunday. Rodgers said toward the end of the Jets' 5-12 season he was undecided on his playing future, saying he wanted to take "a break mentally to kind of refresh and put my feet in the sand, and see where I'm at after that." But there was uncertainty as to whether the Jets would even want to move forward with the four-time MVP as the team's quarterback.

The Jets recently hired general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn, and owner Woody Johnson said at their introductory news conference on Jan. 27 the new regime would have the final say in that decision. Glenn said he already had texted Rodgers and there would be discussions with him—as well as other players on the roster—in the near future. The new Jets coach also told reporters "this thing is not about Aaron Rodgers," saying it's a big-picture approach with the focus on the entire team. And apparently, the Jets will move forward without Rodgers, leading Fox Sports to speculate on the five most likely teams where Rodgers could land.

The Jets currently also have veteran Tyrod Taylor and youngster Jordan Travis, who spent his entire rookie season on the non-football injury list, on the roster. But New York has the No. 7 overall pick in the draft in April and could pursue a quarterback. Rodgers, the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes in the regular season, has one year of non-guaranteed money left on his contract with the Jets. He would count $23.5 million against the salary cap. If Rodgers is cut or retires, the Jets could absorb a $49 million dead money charge next season unless they designate him a post-June 1 cut and can spread out that charge over two years.