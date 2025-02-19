7 Charged in Burglaries of NFL, NBA Stars

Federal prosecutors say a crime gang that targeted the homes of pro athletes has been busted. A federal complaint unsealed in Tampa doesn't name the victims, but the dates and locations match several high-profile crimes, including October break-ins at the homes of Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, the Los Angeles Times reports. Seven defendants, all Chilean men between the ages of 20 and 38, have been charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, ABC News reports. Three of the men also face state and federal charges in Ohio connected to a December break-in at the home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.