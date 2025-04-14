In South Africa, Nobel Winner's Death Is Getting a Second Look

South African prosecutors have reopened the case of African National Congress leader Albert Luthuli's mysterious 1967 death, challenging decades-old conclusions and promising new insights into a pivotal moment of the apartheid era, per the AP . The government declared Luthuli, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, was struck by a train, but the National Prosecuting Authority says the initial findings concealed the truth, alleging new evidence shows collusion among officials to protect perpetrators. Luthuli's family welcomed the reopening.

His two surviving daughters, now aged 90 and 93, expressed relief, and grandson Sandile Luthuli said, "It has been 57 years in the making," calling his grandfather's death murder. ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri expressed hope for family closure, saying, "Our system now allows for the reopening of inquests, and we believe that the Luthuli and Mxenge family are going to find closure." This action forms part of broader efforts to address apartheid-era injustices. Also under reassessment are the deaths of activist lawyer Griffiths Mxenge, killed in 1981 with 45 stab wounds and a slit throat, and the Cradock Four, activists killed in 1985. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)