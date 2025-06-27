Cops: 'Lawn Guy' Hosted Bash With Homeowners Away

Neighbors were not pleased to see dozens of guests flowing in to a party in Weddington, North Carolina, on Saturday, so they alerted police to the situation. When authorities arrived, they found Michael Brown, 37, who they say had invited "several hundred" guests to the fete and charged them admission, USA Today reports. Brown first claimed he was the homeowner, then said he was the grandson of the owners, police say. "After several additional epic failures at telling the truth, he finally admitted he was the lawn guy and had no relation to the homeowners whatsoever," a press release says. As for the actual homeowners, they were on vacation at the time, Fox News reports.
Police broke up the crowd, and, per the press release, "many of the partygoers doubled down on their criminal behavior as they decided to leave the area recklessly in their cars, which led to numerous traffic stops." Police also noted property damage at the home. As for Brown, he was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, injury to real property, obtaining property by false pretenses, and second-degree trespassing. He's since been freed on bond, and he tells WSOC he did nothing wrong and thinks the homeowners will still use him for their lawn care.