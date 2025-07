In a dramatic moment in federal court in New York on Wednesday, Sean Combs fell to his knees and buried his face in a chair after he was acquitted of the most serious charges against him. He appeared to mouth, "I'm coming home," to family members, the BBC reports. Variety reports that he appeared "relieved and overjoyed" and mouthed "thank you" at the jurors. The hip-hop mogul has been jailed since his September arrest and a judge will decide later Wednesday whether to release him on bail while he awaits sentencing for two prostitution-related offenses. Some reactions:

"This makes me physically ill," said Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day, who has been one of Combs' most vocal critics, the Washington Post reports. "Cassie probably feels so horrible," she said of Cassie Ventura, who testified against Combs, accusing him of years of abuse. "Ugh, I'm gonna vomit."