Sizzling Greece Temporarily Shuts Acropolis

Authorities closed the Acropolis for several hours Tuesday due to high temperatures as work restrictions remained in effect in other parts of Greece. A Culture Ministry archaeological service announced the closure between 1pm and 5pm local time, per the AP. Mandatory work breaks were imposed in several other regions, mostly on islands and parts of central Greece, where temperatures exceeded 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The measures started Monday for outdoor workers. Those who don't comply face a $2,350 fine per worker. Authorities said the risk of wildfires, already "very high" across the eastern mainland, is expected to increase during the week. The BBC reports 41 wildfires broke out across Greece on Monday, though only seven remained active by evening.