Newsom Turns Nickname Back on Trump

Governor reacts to raid on California farm
Posted Jul 11, 2025 2:00 PM CDT
After Raid, Newsom Returns 'Scum' Label
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to a crowd in a community center on Wednesday in Seneca, South Carolina.   (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

After a KTLA video captured children and protesters running from tear gas sprayed by immigration agents at a farm in his state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom posted his reaction Thursday night on X. "Trump calls me 'Newscum'—but he's the real scum," Newsom wrote, the Hill reports. Trump used the endearment last month, for instance, in a post saying the Democratic governor "inspired Riots going on in Los Angeles." The clash took place after agents raided a cannibas farm Thursday in Camarillo.

"Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields," Newsom wrote in prefacing his remark. The Department of Homeland Security answered him. "Why are there children working at a marijuana facility, Gavin?" the post said. Ten minors who are in the US illegally were working at the farm, said Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott, adding that the place is "now under investigation for child labor violations." The company that owns the farm said it complied with warrants and doesn't employ minors. A US attorney's statement said agents detained about 30 people at the farm and arrested several protesters, per the Daily Beast.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X