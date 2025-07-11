Newsom Turns Nickname Back on Trump

After a KTLA video captured children and protesters running from tear gas sprayed by immigration agents at a farm in his state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom posted his reaction Thursday night on X. "Trump calls me 'Newscum'—but he's the real scum," Newsom wrote, the Hill reports. Trump used the endearment last month, for instance, in a post saying the Democratic governor "inspired Riots going on in Los Angeles." The clash took place after agents raided a cannibas farm Thursday in Camarillo.

"Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields," Newsom wrote in prefacing his remark. The Department of Homeland Security answered him. "Why are there children working at a marijuana facility, Gavin?" the post said. Ten minors who are in the US illegally were working at the farm, said Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott, adding that the place is "now under investigation for child labor violations." The company that owns the farm said it complied with warrants and doesn't employ minors. A US attorney's statement said agents detained about 30 people at the farm and arrested several protesters, per the Daily Beast.