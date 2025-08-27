Randy Travis' Wife: Doctors Wanted Me to Pull the Plug

Randy Travis is still with us, and it appears we have his wife, Mary, to thank in part. In an interview with Fox News , Mary recalls the medical aftermath of the stroke then-54-year-old Travis suffered in 2013 , saying doctors advised her to "pull the plug." She said she was told his vitals and blood cell count were poor and "he's got too many things going against him at that point ... a staph infection and three other hospital-born bacterial viruses like Serratia, pseudomonas, one thing after another, and the doctors were just saying, 'He just doesn't have the strength to get through this.'" But what followed was a "magical moment," she says.

"That's when I went to him," she notes. "That was the moment that I knew that Randy Travis was gonna make it because he squeezed my hand and a tear went down his face. And I said, 'He's still fighting' ... I think Randy, there was never a doubt in Randy's mind that he could make it through it. ... He had every odd in the world against him, and he wasn't giving up. And I was so encouraged by that, to be honest. He was my inspiration." Travis, now 66, did indeed make it, and has been using AI to make music for the first time since that stroke.