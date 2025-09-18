84-Year-Old Sues Bad Bunny for $1M for Showing Home in Video

An 84-year-old man whose home in Puerto Rico served as inspiration for the house that became an iconic symbol at Bad Bunny's recent residency sued the superstar on Wednesday. Roman Carrasco Delgado, an unemployed widower, is seeking at least $1 million in damages and emotional distress, per the AP. The lawsuit, filed in the Court of First Instance in San Juan, alleges that "a large number of people" visit his home daily in the coastal town of Humacao to take pictures and videos, ruining his privacy. The residence "has been the subject of dozens or hundreds of social media posts and product sales featuring his property, from which he generally receives no benefit," the lawsuit states.

Hangout for the famous: The salmon-colored home with yellow trim and a wraparound porch was featured in Bad Bunny's short film that launched his Debí Tirar Más Fotos album in January. It also served as the model for a real-size home nicknamed "La Casita" that was featured at the singer's 30 concerts, where celebrities and musicians ranging from LeBron James and Penelope Cruz to Residente hung out and sang alongside the rap star.