84-Year-Old Sues Bad Bunny for $1M for Showing Home in Video

Puerto Rico's Roman Carrasco Delgado says depiction of his house has trashed his privacy
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 18, 2025 9:14 AM CDT
Bad Bunny Sued Over Use of Puerto Rico Home in Video
Bad Bunny performs in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on July 11, 2025.   (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo, File)

An 84-year-old man whose home in Puerto Rico served as inspiration for the house that became an iconic symbol at Bad Bunny's recent residency sued the superstar on Wednesday. Roman Carrasco Delgado, an unemployed widower, is seeking at least $1 million in damages and emotional distress, per the AP. The lawsuit, filed in the Court of First Instance in San Juan, alleges that "a large number of people" visit his home daily in the coastal town of Humacao to take pictures and videos, ruining his privacy. The residence "has been the subject of dozens or hundreds of social media posts and product sales featuring his property, from which he generally receives no benefit," the lawsuit states.

  • Hangout for the famous: The salmon-colored home with yellow trim and a wraparound porch was featured in Bad Bunny's short film that launched his Debí Tirar Más Fotos album in January. It also served as the model for a real-size home nicknamed "La Casita" that was featured at the singer's 30 concerts, where celebrities and musicians ranging from LeBron James and Penelope Cruz to Residente hung out and sang alongside the rap star.

  • Disputed contracts and a signature: The complaint notes that Carrasco authorized a scout to use the house in the video, "although he had no detailed knowledge of the form and manner in which the Casita would be used." It also says that Carrasco never received a formal or informal proposal from the scout, nor details about the video. The suit states that Carrasco doesn't know how to read or write but is able to sign his name and accused officials of asking him to sign a white screen on a cellphone. It notes that Carrasco received two checks totaling $5,200, while the video featuring his home received 22 million views.
  • Other players: The suit also accuses Bad Bunny and three companies—Rimas Entertainment LLC, Move Concerts PR Inc., and A1 Productions LLC—of illicit enrichment.
  • A home built by hand: Carrasco says he came up with the design of the house after his wife said she wanted to return to her hometown. He'd never built a home, but he got help from his father and brother, both carpenters. "I saw her in my mind ... and my brother began to doodle," he said.
More here.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X