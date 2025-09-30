Heeeeeere's Johnny's House Up for Sale

One of California's most storied celebrity properties, formerly home to the "King of Late Night" Johnny Carson, is now on the market for a staggering $110 million, offering a rare glimpse into Hollywood history and coastal luxury. Carson bought the estate in the Point Dume area of Malibu for about $9.5 million in the 1980s, back when he was still steering The Tonight Show, and lived there until his death in 2005. The estate has changed hands twice since then. It was bought by producer and Miami Heat co-owner Sidney Kimmel for $46 million in 2007, then by venture capitalist Riaz Valani for $40 million in 2019, per Quartz and Fox Business.