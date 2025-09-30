Heeeeeere's Johnny's House Up for Sale

One of California's most storied celebrity properties, formerly home to the "King of Late Night" Johnny Carson, is now on the market for a staggering $110 million, offering a rare glimpse into Hollywood history and coastal luxury. Carson bought the estate in the Point Dume area of Malibu for about $9.5 million in the 1980s, back when he was still steering The Tonight Show, and lived there until his death in 2005. The estate has changed hands twice since then. It was bought by producer and Miami Heat co-owner Sidney Kimmel for $46 million in 2007, then by venture capitalist Riaz Valani for $40 million in 2019, per Quartz and Fox Business.
Listing agent Chris Cortazzo of Compass calls the property "one of Malibu's most special," noting its rare blufftop position, unobstructed ocean views, and architectural significance. Nestled on 4.1 acres across four legal parcels, the main house offers 7,100 square feet of living space, including just two bedrooms but a primary suite that spans the entire upper level. It also boasts an open floor plan, an indoor arboretum, a media room, wine cellar, and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows framing the Pacific. The grounds are just as notable, with a two-bedroom guest house, tennis pavilion, orchard, aviary, swimming pool, hot tub overlooking the ocean, and 327 feet of direct ocean frontage.