Best, Worst Cities in America for Women

From health care needs to gender pay gaps, women have to consider multiple factors when deciding where to set down roots. WalletHub took a peek at more than 180 of the biggest cities in the nation to try to determine where the ladies are best off, examining 15 metrics in two main categories: women's economic and social well-being, which encompasses everything from earnings, job security, and unemployment rates to the share of women-owned businesses; and women's health care and safety, which covers abortion access, quality of women's hospitals, women's suicide rates, and the like. The site's findings: The Maryland city of Columbia appears to be the best bet, with a decent job market, low poverty rate, and good life expectancy for women. Jackson, Mississippi, comes in last on the list. The top and bottom 10: