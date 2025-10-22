Travis Kelce's Latest Venture: Reviving Six Flags

An group that includes activist investor Jana Partners and NFL player Travis Kelce says it has accumulated one of the largest ownership stakes in Six Flags Entertainment and intends to press the company's leadership on ways to improve the struggling amusement park operator's business, the AP reports. Jana said Tuesday that the investor group now owns an economic interest of approximately 9% in Six Flags. The group plans to "engage" with Six Flags' management and board of directors to discuss ways to enhance shareholder value and improve visitors' experience. Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and fiance of Taylor Swift, said in a statement that he grew up going to Six Flags amusement parks. "The chance to help make Six Flags special for the next generation is one I couldn't pass up," he said.