Chainsaw Man Performs Like a Boss

A big-screen adaptation of the popular anime Chainsaw Man has beaten out a biopic about the Boss and the horror sequel Black Phone 2 to top the North American box office. It's the latest win for an anime film, less than two months after Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—Infinity Castle debuted to a record $70 million, setting a new high mark for anime in theaters, the AP reports. Chainsaw Man—The Movie: Reze Arc claimed the No. 1 spot by earning $17.25 million at theaters in the US and Canada this weekend, according to Comscore. Black Phone 2 fell to No. 2 with $13 million in its second week.

Two new releases, the rom-com Regretting You and Springsteen—Deliver Me From Nowhere, the first biopic about the musician, earned $12.85 million and $9.1 million respectively. Tron: Ares rounded out the top five with $4.9 million, according to studio-reported estimates released by Comscore. Chainsaw Man is an adaptation of the popular manga series about a demon hunter whose arms and head can transform into chain saws. Part love story, part hack-and-saw adventure, the movie is a self-contained story based on the manga series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto and adapted into an anime series in 2022. Deliver Me From Nowhere, which stars Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, earned a B+ score on Cinemascore, while Chainsaw Man scored an A from audiences. Regretting You, a tragicomedy starring Dave Franco and Alison Williams, is the latest adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Chainsaw Man–The Movie: Reze Arc, $17.3 million. Black Phone 2, $13 million. Regretting You, $12.9 million. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, $9.1 million. Tron: Ares, $4.9 million. Good Fortune, $3.1 million. Shelby Oaks, $2.4 million. One Battle After Another, $2.3 million. Roofman, $2 million. ParaNorman (Remastered), $991,910.