Billie Eilish Has Something to Say to Billionaires

Billie Eilish used her moment in the spotlight at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards to call out billionaires, all while standing just feet from Mark Zuckerberg. Accepting the Music Innovator Award at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Wednesday, Eilish, 23, urged the well-heeled crowd to consider spreading their wealth, reports People . "We're in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country," she said.

"I'd say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it," she added. She didn't name anyone specifically but noted, "There's a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties." The room, which included the Facebook founder (and fifth-richest person in the world as of Thursday morning, per Forbes), responded with scattered laughs and applause, though Zuckerberg, whose net worth hovers around $229 billion, didn't join in on the clapping.

Eilish's words weren't just talk. Moments before her speech, presenter Stephen Colbert revealed that the pop star is donating $11.5 million from her recent tour to causes ranging from food equity to climate justice. His message to Eilish: "On behalf of humans everywhere, thank you." Colbert wasn't the only one impressed with Eilish's message. "Ballsy. Nice to see a celeb actually stick to their morals when in the room with powerful people," a Reddit commenter wrote, per BuzzFeed.