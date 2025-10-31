Nude Beach Mix-Up Leads to Arrests in Florida

A parking lot closure has led to an unexpected crackdown on nudity in St. Lucie County, Florida. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office reports "numerous complaints" about people shedding their clothes at the beach at the Little Mud Creek Boat Ramp, just north of Blind Creek Beach, which is officially designated as clothing-optional, per CBS12 . With Blind Creek Beach's parking lot currently closed for paving, some beachgoers have migrated a mile north and assumed the nude-friendly policy traveled with them.

Authorities say that's not the case, and they aren't hesitating to remind the public of it. At least six people were arrested or cited on Saturday for indecent exposure, a misdemeanor that could mean up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. The sheriff's office, which has stepped up foot and ATV patrols since September, points to clear signage marking where clothes must stay on. "We have an obligation to enforce all laws, whatever the law is," says Lt. Andrew Bolonka.

Not everyone is pleased about the enforcement blitz. Some locals and visitors question whether going au naturel is really a problem, with one nudist arguing, "I don't feel I'm harming anyone." Another asks, "Why would you find it offensive if someone is naked?" Still, others at Little Mud Creek say the rules should be followed, especially with families around.

story continues below

Deputies say the crackdown isn't just about nudity—illegal parking is also on their radar, with safety concerns for pedestrians, drivers, and cyclists. Officials say the heightened enforcement will continue as long as Blind Creek Beach's lot remains closed, urging visitors to put clothes on outside the designated nude zone and heed the posted boundaries. The six naked offenders who were arrested, meanwhile, were released on $500 bond, reports People.