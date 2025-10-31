Man Wakes From Coma, Says Girlfriend Crashed on Purpose

A Syracuse-area man critically injured in a car crash in Florida earlier this year told police from his hospital bed that his girlfriend deliberately caused the wreck. Daniel Waterman, 22, was a passenger in a car driven by Leigha Mumby, 24, during Super Bowl weekend in February in Flagler County. After spending time in a coma, Waterman regained consciousness months later and told investigators that Mumby crashed intentionally, Fox News reports. Troopers said he cited an alleged outburst from her just before she drove into a tree: "I don't care what happens. You'll get what you deserve." Waterman was moved from Florida to a Syracuse hospital in July. His mother says he had been showing signs of recovery, but he died from pneumonia earlier this month, reports Syracuse.com .

Waterman's injuries were extensive, including fractures to his neck, back, collarbone, hips, leg, and ankle. According to his grandfather, "He broke everything. It wasn't much not broken." His mother says he communicated with investigators in May by making sounds when they pointed to letters on a board. Mumby was arrested in July and charged with reckless driving and aggravated battery. She pleaded not guilty. Following Waterman's death on Oct. 8, prosecutors upgraded the charges to vehicular homicide. Mumby, who was pregnant at the time of the crash and has since given birth, was released from jail after posting a $150,000 bond.

Mumby, who was also injured in the crash, told investigators she didn't know what caused it. "This was not an accident," John Hager, an attorney for the Waterman family, told Fox. "Evidence showed she didn't use the brakes—the car was speeding up at the time of impact." Waterman told police that before the crash, Mumby started driving recklessly and he tried to escape when she slowed down at one point, People reports. He said they had been arguing about text messages he received from a woman. His mother says the woman was a friend back in New York he had been discussing the Super Bowl with.

Waterman's mother says the family believes Waterman is the father of Mumby's baby. She says it was his dying wish for his family to have custody of the child, though with Mumby still in Florida, the interstate custody battle could be difficult. "We'll do whatever we can do to bring her to us," she tells Syracuse.com. "He wanted her raised in New York with his family."