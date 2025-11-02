Regretting You , Black Phone 2 Top Recycled Competitors

The movie exhibition business closed out one of its slowest Octobers in over 25 years with a sluggish Halloween weekend. With the holiday falling on a Friday, studios avoided opening any major new films. Instead, there were several rereleases, including Back to the Future, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and the Netflix phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters. But even with a Top 10 in which no films earned more than $10 million, there was still a bit of excitement as two studios claimed the No.1 spot Sunday, the AP reports.

Universal's horror sequel Black Phone 2 was largely expected to top the charts in its third weekend in theaters, and the studio reported that it was going to be in first place with an estimated $8 million. About 30 minutes later, Paramount reported that its romantic drama Regretting You had earned an estimated $8.1 million, which would place it in the top spot instead. Box office tracker Comscore went by the numbers and gave the first place title to Regretting You. Sunday numbers are based on estimates and projections, however, and sometimes Monday actuals tell a different story. The weekend may net out to be one of the lowest-grossing of the year. With the exception of October 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the month's total ticket sales ($443 million) have not been this low since 1998 ($455.5 million).

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Regretting You, $8.1 million. Black Phone 2, $8 million. Chainsaw Man–The Movie: Reze Arc, $6 million. Bugonia, $4.8 million. Back to the Future, $4.7 million. Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, $3.8 million. Tron: Ares, $2.8 million. Stitch Head, $2.1 million. Good Fortune, $1.4 million. One Battle After Another, $1.2 million.