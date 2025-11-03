Now There's Just One Suspect in Mass Train Stabbing

A 32-year-old man from Peterborough is the sole suspect in a stabbing attack on a train traveling from Doncaster to London King's Cross, British Transport Police said Sunday. Police initially also arrested a 35-year-old man at the scene, but he has since been cleared of involvement, the BBC reports. The incident occurred Saturday evening as the London North Eastern Railway train stopped in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire. Eleven people were hospitalized after the attack, though five have since been discharged. One railway staff member remains in critical condition after reportedly trying to confront the attacker. The injured staff member was praised for the "heroic" actions, which police say likely saved lives.

Authorities say the suspect boarded the train in Peterborough. A knife was recovered at the scene, and police say they are not seeking additional suspects. Investigators remained at the scene Sunday. Passengers described a chaotic scene as the attacker, who witnesses say was armed with a large kitchen knife, moved through the train. One passenger said people were trampled as they tried to escape, and described blood "everywhere." Another said he saw a man slashed in the face while trying to protect a child. The train's driver, identified as Andrew Johnson, was credited with quickly diverting the train to a platform where emergency services could respond. LNER's managing director said the company is "deeply shocked and saddened" and thanked staff and emergency workers.

No motive has yet been alleged, but authorities previously said the attack does not appear to be terror-related, CNN reports. "Our investigation is moving at pace and we are confident we are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident," the British Transport Police's deputy chief constable says.